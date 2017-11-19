Black Princesses Hammer Kenya To Progress In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Princesses made it to the final round of the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers after posting a 5-1 win over Kenya on Sunday afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos

Reigning National Women’s League goal queen Priscilla Adubea continued her incredible form for the National team as she got a hat-trick on the day.

Midfielder Olivier Anokye scored Ghana’s first after just 2 minutes into the game from a powerful drive.

Adubea who had scored four goals in the first leg match at the Cape Coast Stadium silenced the home fans by scoring twice in the 7thminute and 45th minute to send Ghana into the break with a 3-0 advantage.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambila who was joining the team after winning the Belarusian Women’s League title with ZFK Minsk came off the bench to score Ghana’s fourth in the 75th minute before Priscilla Adubea got her third goal on the day 5 minutes from time.

Rachel Mwema got a consolation for the home side on the stroke of full time as the East Africans suffered humiliation at home.

Ghana thus qualifies on a 10-1 aggregate score and will now face Cameroon in the final round of qualifiers.