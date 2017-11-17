Ghana Boxing Authority Wishes Lawson And Micah Victory

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent well wishes and victory messages to Duke Micah, Commonwealth and WBC Silver Bantamweight Champion and Fred Okunka Lawson, the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Champion as they fight in faraway United States of America (USA).

Welterweight contender Frederick ‘General Okunka’ Lawson, (25-1, 20 KO’s) will square it off with Colombian Fidel Monterrosa Munoz, while Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator’ Micah, (20-0, 18 KO’s) makes his highly anticipated American debut against Jose ‘el Torito’ Santos Gonzalez, (23-4, 13 KO’s), of Guadalajara, MX in a 10-round bantamweight clash at the Resorts World Casino NYC in Queens, New York .

A statement from the Communications Department of the GBA said the President, Peter Zwennes and his entire executives and well-wishers, as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters and the Media, wish Micah and Lawson victory.

Meanwhile, Metro TV’s, Prince Annang has flown to the United States to cover the bouts. He has promised to give fans exclusive interviews and preparation, from the build-up to the main fights.

Coach Carl Lokko, the young enterprising trainer making a name for himself is very optimistic of victory, likewise all of the coaching staff attached to Micah and Lawson.