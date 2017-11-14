Schalke 04 To Make Last Gasp Bid For Baba Rahman In January

Schalke 04 are making a last-gasp attempt to sign Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman in the winter.

The Ghana left-back is back in training and impressing Blues boss Antonio Conte following a long lay-off with a knee injury.

The German Bundesliga side were unsuccessful in their attempt to re-sign him on loan in the summer.

But fresh reports in suggesting the Royal Blues are interested in signing the Ghanaian in January.

The miners want to reinforce and see the Ghana international as the ideal man to bring stability at the back.

The left-back spent a season-long loan at the club last year but has not seen action since he returned to the English giants.

"I would not rule out that we deal with Baba in the winter," said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is quoted as saying.

Chelsea recalled Baba to continue his recovery in their world-class Cobham Training Centre, after suffering a career-threatening injury while on international duty.

The Gelsenkirchen decided to hold off on another loan move until at least January, which means Rahman may get the chance to fight his way back into the first-team fold at Stamford Bridge.

And it appears they are back in the hunt for their man as talks continue over his future.

