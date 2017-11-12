Abubakar Damba Expects Kwesi Appiah To Succeed Despite Fault-Finding

Former Ghanaian international, Abukari Damba, says he expects Kwesi Appiah to succeed as the head coach of the Black Stars despite early criticism.

The former Al Khartoum and Asante Kotoko gaffer have been slammed and criticized when he dropped the Ayew brother ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uganda.

However, Damba is convinced Kwesi Appiah is focused on building a strong team for the future and meeting his long and short-term target.

“Kwesi Appiah since he took over the Black Stars job made it very clear with regards to his short and longtime plan for the team. Despite his marginal chances of qualifying for the World Cup, he was handed the task of building a formidable and hungry squad and I think he is busy doing that now.” He told GHONE TV.

“If you look at his track record and consistently he has been using different players for different games this because he wants to build a new team because at every material moment you need to have a good replacement and having had the replacement is about preparing the players for the task ahead.” He added.