Asamoah Gyan Could Quit National Team After 2019 AFCON – Coach J. E. Sarpong Reveals

Former Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, J. E. Sarpong has given the clearest indication that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan could retire from the National team after the 2019 Cup of Nations.

The country’s all-time top scorer has been slammed and criticized by many football enthusiasts and has called on him to retire from the national team having paid his dues for the country.

The former Sunderland striker has played at three successive FIFA World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively and also captained the country at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

The veteran coach who groomed up the former Liberty Professionals striker during his youth days at Accra Academy reveals he has asked the striker to retire from the Black Stars following his recent injury setbacks.

“I personally have told Gyan to retire from the Black Stars team, he has done a lot for the Nation and everyone knows that,” he told Atinka FM.

“I spoke to him several times and he told me he wants to take the team to the Cup of Nations and call it a quit.

“But I think is time for his to make a bow because he has paid his dues.” He added.