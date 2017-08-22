TOP STORIES
crisis ignored is catastrophe assured.By: Kellics Klubi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Give My Son Two Years… Says Azumah Nelson
Boxing great Azumah Nelson has told lovers of the sport expecting his son, Azumah Nelson Jnr., to replicate his feat to hold their horses for a while.
According to the Hall of famer, his exploits in boxing-widely considered as the greatest African boxer puts pressure on his son.
He has revealed that Nelson Jnr., is on the verge of ruling the pugilistic sport but that will happen two years from now.
Nicknamed 'Professor', the former World champion advised those wanting to see Nelson Jnr take up the mantle from him (Prof.) that they will see a different boxer when the two-year targeted time is up.
The 'Terrible Terror' told the press after the Azumah Nelson Fight Night in Accra that “He is an amateur boxer making his way to the top but because he is my son people are expecting more from him but I believe in two years time, you will see him and realise that he is different. He is a master of his own.”
“Life is not in our hands so I can't predict the future but if he wants to be a boxer I will give him my full support to ensure that he becomes a great boxer.”
And agreeing with what his father said, Nelson Jnr., 21, said 'My father was a great boxer so it will be difficult to achieve what he managed.”
He added “He is the world's greatest super-featherweight so if I manage to accomplish half of what he did, I will be pleased.”
Judges on the night ruled the Nelson Jnr-Prosper Dzidzor three-round Lightweight bout 2-1 in favour of the former; extending his fight record to 6-0-0.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News