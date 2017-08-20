TOP STORIES
Ghana dominates in Azumah Nelson Fight Night
Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Ghanaian boxers won the bragging right over their opponents from the United Kingdom (UK) last Saturday, during the fourth edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night IV dubbed 'Ghana vs. U.K.'
Wahab Oluwaseun from Ghana stopped John Hicks from U.K. in round three of their scheduled super featherweight contest.
Oluwaseun dominated Hicks in the first round with some telling punches, but the British boxer came out strongly in the second round with stiff left jabs.
The Ghanaian upped his game in the third round and sent Hicks to the mat with a powerful straight right hook.
Hicks got on his feet, but was unable to continue with the fight.
In another contest, Ghana's Raphael Kwabena King won via a split decision against Anthony Ayinde.
At the end of their scheduled welterweight contest billed for six rounds, two judges scored it, 57 -56, 58-56 for King and 56-57 for Ayinde.
In an all Ghanaian affair, Wassiu Mohammed won the bragging right over Felix Okine. Mohammed won courtesy a unanimous decision (60-34, 60-35 and 60-34) in their scheduled super bantamweight contest billed for six rounds.
In an amateur contest, Azumah Nelson Jr, the son of boxing Azumah Nelson defeated Prosper Abbey via a split decision.
GNA
