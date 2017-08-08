TOP STORIES
Wydad Casablanca set to sign in-form Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed
Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed could sign for Wydad Casablanca a year after leaving their city rivals Raja Casablanca.
The Ghanaian has hit a reach vein of form and regarded by many as the best defender in the Ghana Premier League.
Awal was outstanding again when his Kumasi Asante Kotoko side played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against rivals Hearts of Oak over the weekend.
He is a subject of interest also from South African side Super Sports United who are determined to snap him up knowing his spell with Maritzburg United was a success.
The 29-year-old defender was a fan favourite when he played for Raja Casablanca and was voted as the clubs best signing in the 2015/2016 season.
Wydad are playing in the CAF Champions League and have made several calls to the Ghanaian to jump onto the next flight to Casablanca for contract talks.
He has played five times for Ghana and has plethora of experience having played in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia and Morocco.
If the move goes through he will be unavailable for the WAFU tournament which will come as a big blow to technical handlers of the national team.
