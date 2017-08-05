TOP STORIES
Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara sure of his country’s readiness to host 2021 AFCON
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara says his country is ready to host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2021.
The first gentleman of the West African country in a media interaction insisted his land is capable of hosting the tournament as they are putting appropriate logistics in place.
CAF had announced last month that the date for tournament has been changed from January and February to June and July, and also be expanded from 16 to 24 teams.
Cameroon are set to host the next edition of the bi-annual tournament, and in response to media speculation that the 2019 hosts will not be ready to cope with the bigger tournament, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara told reporters his country will have everything in place for 2021.
"We note the decision to increase the number of participating teams and the Ivory Coast has the necessary infrastructure," the African leader said.
"A few days ago, we staged the Jeux de la Francophonie with 4,000 athletes from 54 countries. So, Ivory Coast has the infrastructure and in any case, we'll continue up to 2021 building the necessary infrastructure to stage the final tournament."
The 2021 tournament will be the first time Ivory Coast will have staged African football's showpiece event since 1984.
Guinea have already been nominated as the 2023 hosts.
