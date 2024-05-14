ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Referee Amin Mohamed appointed as centre referee for Ghana’s FIFA WC qualifier against Mali

Football News Referee Amin Mohamed appointed as centre referee for Ghanas FIFA WC qualifier against Mali
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Egyptian referee, Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s upcoming game against Mali in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will return to action in early June to play two matches in Group I of the Africa qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Today, the Ghana FA has announced the names of referees appointed to handle the crucial game.

“Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed from Egypt has been appointed as referee for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

“The 38-year-old Lawyer will be assisted by compatriots Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed (Assistant I), Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha (Assistant II), and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed (Fourth Referee),” parts of the Ghana FA statement said.

It added, “Algeria’s Abid Charef Mehdi will serve as Referee Assessor. Balde Yaya from Senegal will work as Match Commissioner, while Dao Brahim from Mauritania will serve as Security Officer.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Mali and Ghana will be played at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00gmt.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US1.5million damages Nana Oye Bampoh sues ex-husband Tony Lithur, demands US$1.5million damages

2 hours ago

I support Bishop Obinim; anything less than GH50 as offering is disrespect —Prophet Kumchacha I support Bishop Obinim; anything less than GH₵50 as offering is disrespect — Pr...

3 hours ago

Calls against NIB MD's appointment baseless — Banking expert Calls against NIB MD's appointment baseless — Banking expert

3 hours ago

I appreciate her leadership — WHO D-G 'pleased to see' Samira Bawumia ‘I appreciate her leadership’ — WHO D-G 'pleased to see' Samira Bawumia

3 hours ago

Maame CJ, have you been Jujufied ? – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Chief Justices praise for Akufo-Addo ‘Maame CJ, have you been Jujufied ?’ – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Chief Justice’s...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Asafo-Agyei left and Dr. Bawumia 'He’s a joke, Ghanaians must not take him serious' — Kwaku Asafo-Agyei fires Baw...

3 hours ago

Prophet Kofi Oduro Invest your money wisely, white wedding not necessary — Prophet Kofi Oduro

3 hours ago

John Peter Amewu Picking train from Accra to Lagos to be possible soon — Railway Minister

3 hours ago

Cedi depreciation this year better than last year – Finance Minister Cedi depreciation this year better than last year – Finance Minister

Just in....
body-container-line