Referee Amin Mohamed appointed as centre referee for Ghana’s FIFA WC qualifier against Mali

Egyptian referee, Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s upcoming game against Mali in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will return to action in early June to play two matches in Group I of the Africa qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Today, the Ghana FA has announced the names of referees appointed to handle the crucial game.

“Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed from Egypt has been appointed as referee for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

“The 38-year-old Lawyer will be assisted by compatriots Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed (Assistant I), Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha (Assistant II), and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed (Fourth Referee),” parts of the Ghana FA statement said.

It added, “Algeria’s Abid Charef Mehdi will serve as Referee Assessor. Balde Yaya from Senegal will work as Match Commissioner, while Dao Brahim from Mauritania will serve as Security Officer.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Mali and Ghana will be played at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00gmt.