Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Kumasi mayor leads Luv FM Fitness Walk
Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi , Osei Assibey Antwi , is one of high-profile personalities expected to lead the Luv FM Fitness Walk slated for Saturday, 29th July, 2017.
The much-anticipated event promises to draw one of the biggest attendance for a single event in recent times.
Mr. Assibey Antwi has personally endorsed the quarterly exercise and expressly given a word to confirm participation.
Participants will converge at the Kumasi City Mall, the starting and finishing point, for the pre- and post-walk aerobics, a shift from the traditional ground, the Heroes Park of Baba Yara Stadium.
It’s also an opportunity for walkers to undergo free health screening, witness arm wrestling and , perhaps, more importantly, network for business and other purposes.
You can’t miss the bonus refreshment which Events and Promotions Executive at Multimedia Group, Kumasi, Louis Lamis, tells NGO on the Super Morning Show , will be ‘’surprisingly special’’ this time round.
Organizers of the walk, LUV 99.5 FM, say all is set for yet another exciting moment for the station’s audience and other residents of Oseikrom who cherish good health.
‘’As always, we are giving our listeners and all partners an unforgettable experience’’, says Mr. Lamis.
Luv Fitness Walk is sponsored by SAQS Pharmacy, GT Bank, UTRAK Financial Services, IPMC and Olympic Furniture.
The rest are Tradewinds Chemist, Inesfly, Integrity Fund, Zet Mineral Water AFB Ghana and Otuasekan Rural Bank.
