Former AshGold skipper Lawrence Lartey hoping to take his game to the next level

7 minutes ago | Sports News

New Club Africain signing Lawrence Lartey says he is hoping that his decision to move to North Africa will bring the best in him.

The Ghanaian joined the Tunisian giants earlier this month and will be in the thick of affairs both in the league and in the CAF Champions League.

'I am looking to take my game to the next level and that is what the coach and football director and I spoke about,' He said

'There is a huge possibility that if I continue with the way things have started it will be fine so we are doing that.'

Laret refused a contract extension with South African side Ajax Cape Town.

Sports News

