Match Report: Bolga All Stars 0-4 Berekum Chelsea - Blues earn first away win against poor relegation bound All Stars
Bolga All Stars made another step towards relegation after a bizarre 4-0 home defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Tamale Utrecht park on Sunday.
It is over two years the Blues won an away game in the premiership since 19th July, 2014.
The first half was barren as both sides failed to take their chances.
Evans Obeng opened the scoring in the 70th minutes. Seven minutes on, Stephen Sarfo got the second from the spot.
Evans Obeng got his third goal of the season and second in the game in the 88th minute with Karim Abedi completing the thrashing in the 90th minute.
