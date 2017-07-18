modernghana logo

Striker Patrick Adu suffers relegation with Al Nasr Lel Taa'deen in Egypt

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Patrick Adu has suffered relegation with his club from the Egyptian Premier League after finishing 17th at the end of the season.

Al Nasr Lel Taa'deen SC amassed 26 points from 34 games finishing above only El Sharqiya on the their debut.

The 26 year old scored three goals in the season but that wasn't enough to save the Aswan based club.

By Nuhu Adams

