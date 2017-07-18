TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Striker Patrick Adu suffers relegation with Al Nasr Lel Taa'deen in Egypt
Ghanaian striker Patrick Adu has suffered relegation with his club from the Egyptian Premier League after finishing 17th at the end of the season.
Al Nasr Lel Taa'deen SC amassed 26 points from 34 games finishing above only El Sharqiya on the their debut.
The 26 year old scored three goals in the season but that wasn't enough to save the Aswan based club.
By Nuhu Adams
