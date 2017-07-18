modernghana logo

Ghana legends Abedi Pele, Tony Baffoe meet FIFA chief at CAF Symposium

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana legends Abedi Pele and Anthony Baffoe exchanged pleasantries with FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura at the historic CAF symposium in Rabat, Morocco. 

The duo are among high profile participants at the African Football Symposium expected to herald the dawn of a new page in the development of African football.

Others decorated former footballers in the history of African football like Joseph-Antoine Bell, Rabah Madjer, Ahmed Faras,  Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, Badou Zaki, Anthony Baffoe, Mohammed Timoumi, Hossam Hassan, Patrick Mboma, Geremi Njitap, etc. as well as Club leaders such as Roger Ouegnin, president of Ivorian giants, ASEC Mimosas, and Irvin Khoza of South African club, Orlando Pirates are present.

Sports News

