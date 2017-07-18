TOP STORIES
it not about what they say about you its about how you feel and carry yourself.By: yvonne alorbuh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Ghana legends Abedi Pele, Tony Baffoe meet FIFA chief at CAF Symposium
Ghana legends Abedi Pele and Anthony Baffoe exchanged pleasantries with FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura at the historic CAF symposium in Rabat, Morocco.
The duo are among high profile participants at the African Football Symposium expected to herald the dawn of a new page in the development of African football.
Others decorated former footballers in the history of African football like Joseph-Antoine Bell, Rabah Madjer, Ahmed Faras, Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, Badou Zaki, Anthony Baffoe, Mohammed Timoumi, Hossam Hassan, Patrick Mboma, Geremi Njitap, etc. as well as Club leaders such as Roger Ouegnin, president of Ivorian giants, ASEC Mimosas, and Irvin Khoza of South African club, Orlando Pirates are present.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News