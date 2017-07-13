TOP STORIES
An idle hand is employed by Satan.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Ghanaian youngster Hans Sarpei plays in Venlo narrow defeat against PAOK
Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei played his first match for Dutch side VVV-Venlo in their 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to PAOK Salonika.
Sarpei, who joined the Dutch Eredivisie side from newly promoted German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart, played the entire duration of the match for the Good Old.
The Good Old were stunned in the 70th minute when Aleksandar PrijoviÄ‡ scored the only goal of the game for the Greek side.
Venlo coach Maurice Steijn was satisfied despite losing the friendly duel.
His team created the necessary opportunities, but was sloppy in finishing.
The former Liberty Professionals attacking midfielder played a bit part role in Stuttgart promotion to the top flight league after battling to overcome a meniscus injury.
He is expected to enjoy more minutes for the Good Old when the Eredivisie kicks off.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News