Laryea Kingston wants to return to Hearts of Oak as coach
Ex-Hearts midfielder Laryea Kingston wants to return to the club as a coach.
Kingston, 36, has received his CAF Licence B coaching certificate.
The former Ghana international is a popular figure at the club after spending two-years at the club.
And he is relishing the chance to return to the club as a coach.
'Last month I completed my License B course which means I am ready to start coaching very actively,' he said.
'I want to work my way up gradually to the Premier League level.
'Everyone knows Hearts of Oak is in my heart so I will be very glad to be given the opportunity to coach or manage them one day.
'Right now I have a Division Two club I am coaching.'
