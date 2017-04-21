modernghana logo

Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
Asante Kotoko lining up former Aduana Stars coach Ciaoba Aristica- reports

3 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko are reported to have contacted Romanian trainer Ciaoba Aristica to takeover as head coach. 

The Porcupine Warriors are looking for a substantive coach to replace Croatian  Zdravko Lugarusic who was sacked two weeks ago.

Currently, assistant coach Godwin Ablordey and Frimpong Manso are in-charge of team in the interim.

The club have slipped to fourth on the league table after last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Wa All Stars.

