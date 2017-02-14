 Denkyem  To Hold  Basketball Exhibition Trials

Basketball is becoming a popular sport in Ghana, especially among the secondary and tertiary schools, so it doesn’t come as a surprise when one of the country’s most popular non-governmental organizations when it comes to sports, Denkyem Charitable foundation , a United States of America based outfit with affiliates in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, in its quest to rid the youth of poverty, drug addiction, and from other social vices, has decided to organize an exhibition trials for students to gain scholarships to study and grow their talents abroad, to be precise, United States of America.

The project which is being facilitated by a Pervis" the Never Nervous" Ellison, the V.P for Basketball for Denkyem, and an American former NBA player, has been scheduled for the first week in May, and is open to the general public, which should be made of neighborhood teams in and around the Greater Accra region, and to be extended to other regions in Ghana.

Denkyem Charitable Foundation has assisted schools, communities in and around the Tema metropolis and beyond by donating sportswear, soccer balls, basketballs, boots, shin guards, used clothing, food etc. and providing coaching and financial support to in the area of athletics, soccer, basketball etc.

The inter schools athletics competition for the primary and JHS currently taking place in Tema, has the foundation assisting both the Community Two number 4 and Mexico primary Schools in their preparations.

The organization also occasionally organizes soccer, basketball and other events aimed at bringing unity among the youth as well building Christ like values in them.

Details of the basketball program will be released soon for registration to commence.