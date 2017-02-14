I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 14 February 2017 08:50 CET

Bechem United regrets choosing Accra for CAF Confederation Cup matches

Bechem United president Kingsley Owusu Achiaw regrets opting to play their CAF Confederation Cup matches at the Accra Sports Stadium after failing to draw spectators. 

Only a handful came to watch the club's slim 2-1 win over Algerian side MC Alger in the first leg of their preliminary round qualifier.

Achiaw felt it could have been better if they had chosen the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

'Kumasi is far better than Accra. Kumasi is closer to Bechem our base, and the supporters would have increased in numbers,'' Achiaw told Kumasi-based Bohye FM.

Sports News

The disease someone has is what the one can transmit to somebody,so if one is not happy,the one cannot make someone happy.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
