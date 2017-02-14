Bechem United regrets choosing Accra for CAF Confederation Cup matches

Bechem United president Kingsley Owusu Achiaw regrets opting to play their CAF Confederation Cup matches at the Accra Sports Stadium after failing to draw spectators.

Only a handful came to watch the club's slim 2-1 win over Algerian side MC Alger in the first leg of their preliminary round qualifier.

Achiaw felt it could have been better if they had chosen the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

'Kumasi is far better than Accra. Kumasi is closer to Bechem our base, and the supporters would have increased in numbers,'' Achiaw told Kumasi-based Bohye FM.

