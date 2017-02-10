I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 20:42 CET

Liberty midfielder star Gerald Arkson warns Kotoko ahead of Ghana Premier League opener

Liberty Professionals midfielder Gerald Arkson has promised they will put up a brave fight against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their league opener. 

''We are much determined to our best on Sunday. We aren't scared of the big names at their disposal. We will give Kotoko a perfect match, we will put up a wonderful performance,'' Arkson told Kumasi-based Metro TV.

''Latif Blessing's departure will be a big blow to us but that doesn't give room for defeat.

''Sellas Tetteh has brought happiness to our camp. The experienced coach has really motivated us ahead of the season.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

´Diet, exercise and medical check are the constitutional make up of every human´
By: Kwasi Asare Bediako
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img