Liberty midfielder star Gerald Arkson warns Kotoko ahead of Ghana Premier League opener

Liberty Professionals midfielder Gerald Arkson has promised they will put up a brave fight against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their league opener.

''We are much determined to our best on Sunday. We aren't scared of the big names at their disposal. We will give Kotoko a perfect match, we will put up a wonderful performance,'' Arkson told Kumasi-based Metro TV.

''Latif Blessing's departure will be a big blow to us but that doesn't give room for defeat.

''Sellas Tetteh has brought happiness to our camp. The experienced coach has really motivated us ahead of the season.''

