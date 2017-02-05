I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 5 February 2017 12:29 CET

Ebenezer Assifuah and Edwin Gyimah were the only two unused Ghana outfield players at AFCON 2017

Ebenezer Assifuah and Edwin Gyimah were the only outfield Ghana players who did not taste action at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Striker Assifuah, a former FIFA U20 World Cup goal king, was not given a look by head coach Avram Grant.

Gyimah, who plays for South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates, did not get game time.

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was also not fielded in the six matches played at the tournament in Gabon.

Edwin Gyimah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

a wise man's eyes is in his head...
By: blessed harmony
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img