Streetwise Boxing Promotion unhappy with Paul Dogboe's camp

Accra, Jan 3, GNA - The Management of Streetwise Boxing Promotion has expressed its disappointment over comments made by Mr. Paul Dogboe, trainer of boxer Isaac Dogboe over the failed world title attempt by Richard Commey, last year.

Mr. Dogboe, blamed the corner men of Commey for failing in his attempt to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title against Robert Easter Jr, in the United States of America (USA), last year.

In a statement signed by Michael Amoo-Bediako, Chief Executive of Streetwise Boxing Promotion, it said the decision of Mr Dogboe to attack the trainer of Commey, Mr. Lawrence Carl Lokko was unfortunate and disappointing.

'As Ghanaian's we should try to encourage one another for the greater good of Ghanaian boxing worldwide and not use the press to attack each other.

'Carl Lokko is not only the trainer of my fighters such as Commey, Micah and Felix Ajom, but also my partner in Streetwise Promotion and more importantly.

'Without Carl Lokko Streetwise Promotions would not be what it is today. He is crucial to all decision making in our organisation and we work as a team so any attack on Carl is an attack on all of us at Streetwise including myself.' The statement noted.

The statement said, 'we at Streetwise know Paul Dogboe personally and this attack on us comes as a complete shock and his comments come with no foundation what so ever'.

It added 'Carl has sacrificed a great deal to be where he is today often leaving his young family for months to travel around the world with his boxers, setting up training camps and also helping organise promotions not only in Ghana but in the UK as well.

'I have worked with many good trainers in the UK and if I was to put one trainer at the top of the list it would be Carl Lokko.' The statement said.

'We at Streetwise will keep working hard not only to bring world champions to Ghana but to also help to create an infrastructure to help boxing as a whole in our great country.' It stated.

