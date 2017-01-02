Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Relegation-threatened Swansea City to fall on Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Relegation-threatened English Premier League side Swansea City have identified Ghana forward Jordan Ayew as the main-man to fire goals in their survival campaign.

The 24-year-old forward is likely to leave the Villa Park in the winter transfer window and the Swans have lined him up.

Manager Steve Bruce believes the former Marseille man has enough fire to produce goals for his side.

Ayew cost Villa around £8million from Lorient last season and Bruce is cool on the Ghana forward who is unavailable in January due to the 2017 AFCON.

Swansea have a good relationship with Jordan's elder brother Andre who excelled at the Liberty Stadium and believe the West Ham star can convince his brother to make the switch.

By El Akyereko
