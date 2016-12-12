The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016

German athletes call for 2008, 2010, 2014 Olympics retests

By GNA

Frankfurt, Dec. 12, (GNA/dpa) - German athletes on Monday called for retests of all drug test samples from the 2008, 2010 and 2014 Olympics in the wake of the latest report on doping practices in Russia.

The athletes commission of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) also said in a statement that implicated athletes, coaches and officials should be sanctioned as soon as possible.

"Public trust in international high-performance sport has been heavily damaged in the long term through the current doping scandal," the statement said.

"Now it is about regaining trust, and the athletes in Germany demand a strong and clear signal from the sports federations in their dealings with the results."

The athletes said they expect clarity before the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang in order to have a level playing field in South Korea.

In a second report published Friday, independent World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren said that more than 1,000 Russian athletes had been implicated in connection with systematic and state-organized doping practices in the country.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced retests of all Russian samples from their 2014 home Winter Olympics in Sochi. It has also conducted selected retests of 2008 and 2012 Games samples, with many Russian and other athletes caught.

GNA

