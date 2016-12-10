Daniel Agyei begins life in Tanzania with a win for his club

Ghana and former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Daniel Agyei began life with FC Simba on a winning note after keeping post in their 2-0 win over FC Morogoro on Friday evening.

The former Ghana U-20 star started his first game in the friendly win and showed great athleticism to the delight of his new employers.

The sharply dressed goalkeeper attracted huge numbers as fans of FC Simba were desperate to see their new number 1 in post for the first time and Agyei did not disappoint.

The Ghana goalie pulled off sharp saves and arranged his back line to the satisfaction of most of the spectators who were catching a glimpse of the former Free State Stars man for the first time.

Agyei was brought in for big money and is expected to add solidity to the high flying Tanzanian club.

