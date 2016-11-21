Kwadwo Asamoah Is Back

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has returned from injury to feature for Italian champions Juventus in their 3-0 win over Pescara in the Italian Serie A.

Kwadwo, 27, started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes with more energy to spare.

The influential Black Stars midfielder has been on the sidelines for a little over two weeks, missing Juventus' clashes with Lyon and Chievo Verona.

His injury also sidelined him for Ghana's crucial World cup qualifier with the Pharaohs of Egypt which Ghana lost 2-0.

Kwadwo has now played six games for Juventus but is yet to find the back of the net.