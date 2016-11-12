Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Bechem United's Yaw Anorl wins 2016 MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player award

Bechem United's Yaw Arnol was named Most Valuable Player for the 2016 MTN FA Cup at Friday's awards night in Accra.

The former Ghana U17 star was flamboyant in final match played at the Cape Coast Stadium where he doubled helped the Hunters to beat Okwahu United 2-1 to win the title.

Anorl was the most successful individual on the night as he picked up the top scorer awards and best goal of the tournament.

Watch Yaw Anorl's exploits in the final match where Bechem United beat Okwahu United 2-1 to win the 2016 MTN FA Cup: 

foot_border_img