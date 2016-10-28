Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ex-Medeama coach Hans Vander Pluijm rules out Ghana return after being reinstated at Yanga


Ex-Medeama coach Hans Vander Pluijm has ruled out a return to Ghana after being reinstated by Tanzanian champions Young Africans on Friday.

The future of the Dutchman was up in flames with the Mainland Premier League champions deciding to part ways with the coach.

But top officials have intervene to reinstate the former Heart of Lions trainer.

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina was close to replacing Pluijm but appears that move had gone up in flames.

Several media reports have linked the European tactician to a coaching job in Ghana.

But that move will not happen following the latest turn of event.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

"it takes two people to speak the truth but-one speaks and one hears"
By: Attah franklin.k
