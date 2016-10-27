Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ambassador Christian Atsu visits Newcastle United orphanage ahead of Preston North End clash


Ghana wideman Christian Atsu visited the Newcastle United Foundation's half-term soccer school on Thursday.

The Ghana international, who is enjoying a fabolous run in the English Championship, took some time off to interact with the kids at the Soccer centre in Gosforth.

The 24-year-old passed on some of his skills and talk about his work with the Arms Around The Child charity.

Atsu's visit was part of an initiative in his role as ambassador for Arms Around The Child.

"I really enjoyed working with the Newcastle United Foundation and telling the children on their soccer school about the charity I support in Ghana," ' he told the Club's website.

"I was incredibly grateful to receive their donation for the children in the Orphanage - I wasn't expecting that and I know how much it will be appreciated when I take it over.

"Meeting the orphans whose lives have been transformed through Arms Around The Child's support and hearing the sad stories full of abandonment and sorrow, then to see how they have adapted and grown together as one big happy family, is inspirational.

"It's clear that many children are suffering, I shall do my best to support Arms Around The Child and some of these children in my homeland and beyond. Investing time, talent and resources results in happier and healthier lives.

Atsu is expected to be involved for the Magpies ahead of their English Champions 're-loaded' clash against Preston North End on Saturday.

