Sports News | 25 October 2016 18:36 CET

Kenichi Yatsuhashi nears Aduana coaching job

By MyJoyOnline

Japanese-American Kenichi Yatsuhashi could make a return to the Ghana Premier League five months after his contract with Hearts of Oak was terminated.

The former Hearts of Oak coach has held initial talks with Aduana Stars who are without a coach following the resignation of Romanian Aristica Cioaba.

According to sources , the club hierarchy has spoken to the Japanese American who has made the Dormaa based club his first option should he return to the country.

However, he is said to be considering several offers from Europe and America.

The source further goes on to indicate talks were held prior to the end of last season which saw Aduana finish second despite making big name signings.

Kenichi has become a household in Ghana football after an impressive stint with Hearts of Oak which saw the club go unbeaten away from home in the first round of the league.

Story by Ghana/Adom Sports/Frank Agyam

