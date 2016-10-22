Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
In-form Mirs Elmaqasah striker Nana Poku could be deployed to destroy Egypt in World Cup qualifier

In-form Mirs Elmaqasah striker Nana Poku could be used as a special weapon by Ghana to destroy Egypt in next month's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier. 

The former Ghana Premier League goal king has been a massive hit since moving to the north African country two seasons ago.

In the 2014/15 season he scored 14 goals and 1 goal in a Cup match during his spell at Police Union (Ittihad Al Shorta).

Last term, he banged in 14 goals in the league and was runners-up on the goal king chart.

Poku also netted four goals in the qualifiers of this year's CAF Confederation Cup as Mirs Elmaqasah made their debut.

