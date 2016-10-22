In-form Mirs Elmaqasah striker Nana Poku could be deployed to destroy Egypt in World Cup qualifier

In-form Mirs Elmaqasah striker Nana Poku could be used as a special weapon by Ghana to destroy Egypt in next month's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king has been a massive hit since moving to the north African country two seasons ago.

In the 2014/15 season he scored 14 goals and 1 goal in a Cup match during his spell at Police Union (Ittihad Al Shorta).

Last term, he banged in 14 goals in the league and was runners-up on the goal king chart.

Poku also netted four goals in the qualifiers of this year's CAF Confederation Cup as Mirs Elmaqasah made their debut.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com