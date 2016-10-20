Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 20 October 2016 12:10 CET

Champions League: Messi hat-trick punishes Guardiola's error-prone City

Manchester City's Claudio Bravo and Pep Guardiola endured a nightmare return to Barcelona as Lionel Messi's hat-trick spearheaded a 4-0 Champions League rout for the Spanish champions on Wednesday.

Guardiola led Barca to 14 trophies in a glorious four-year reign between 2008 and 2012, but his homecoming was undone by a series of shocking defensive errors and Messi's clinical touch on his return from injury.

Messi pounced on Fernandinho's slip to give Barca a half-time lead before goalkeeper Bravo was sent off for handling Luis Suarez's shot outside the area.

Two more sumptuous Messi finishes soon followed and Neymar made amends for missing a penalty with a brilliant individual run and finish for Barca's fourth after Jeremy Mathieu's red card left both sides with 10 men.

City now trail Barca by five points at the top of Group C.

Guardiola's decision to jettison England number one Joe Hart to bring in Bravo at the start of the season will once again come under the spotlight as the Chilean's difficult start to life at City cost the visitors dearly.

Barcelona's forward Neymar shoots a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League football match FC Barcelona vs Manchester City at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 19, 2016 (AFP)

Football News

Boaz Akude
