Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:10 CET

Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan says Ghana would have to push harder in Group D

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says the senior national team of Ghana would have to push harder to get out of their group in the upcoming 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw for Africa's top international football tournament was held on Wednesday with Ghana being placed in Group D alongside Mali, Egypt and Uganda.

