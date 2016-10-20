Harry Rednapp: Former Tettenham coach almost killed her wife

Harry Redknapp's wife was badly injured yesterday when she was dragged along a road by his Range Rover in a freak accident.

Sandra, 69, is said to have trapped her foot inside the motor as the former Premier League manager set off after dropping her at the shops.

Horrified onlookers said the ex-Premier League boss, 69, was dropping her off at the shops, but her coat got trapped in the door and her foot was still in the Range Rover's footwell as it pulled away.

Sandra yelled out in pain and Harry slammed on the brakes — but not before her foot had been seriously injured and she was bleeding heavily.

"There was a lot of blood on the tarmac and Harry was beside himself," said one.

Sandra, who has been married to Harry for 49 years, has been in the audience supporting her daughter-in-law Louise Redknapp on Strictly Come Dancing in recent weeks.

'I was in a shop and a couple of people came in and said, 'Crikey, there's a lady who's been dragged along the road',' another witness told The Sun.

'Then someone else came in and said it was Harry Redknapp who had just dropped his wife off.

'I heard as he drove off she got her coat caught in the door. She was dragged along the road before he realised.

'I think she has been badly injured.'

A shopkeeper said: 'A customer said he had run over his wife's foot. I heard Harry was driving and he accidentally ran her over when she got out.' he told the Mirror.

A source close to the Redknapp family added: 'Sandra is in hospital but she's fine.

'It's a private family matter.'

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesman said: 'We were called at 11.49am to Poole Road, in Bournemouth.

'There was one female casualty in her 60s.

'She had a foot injury and has been taken into hospital.'

