Andre Ayew's fitness has improved tremendously, West Ham medical chief Stijn Vandenbroucke reveals



West Ham head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke says Andre Ayew's fitness has improved tremendously after he returned to full scale training well ahead of schedule.

The 26-year-old has been out with a serious thigh injury for the past two months since his £20.5m move from Swansea in the summer.

The Ghana international started training with the Hammers' on Monday and the club's head of medical chief Stijn Vandenbruoucke has been impressed with the player's road to recovery.

'Andre has worked hard on his rehabilitation and joined the group on Monday,' West Ham's head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke wrote on the club's official website.

'His fitness levels improve with every day that passes and we are all looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.'

The former Marseille star has made a quicker-than expected return to the pitch after he was initially billed to return in December.

However, Ayew will miss the side's Premier League game against Sunderland at the London stadium on Saturday.

