Mixed fortunes for Ghana at 2nd World Qualifying Tournament (WQT) in Huamark

Amadu Mohammed was the first Ghanaian boxer to climb the ring in Huamark and had a baptism of fire as he was stopped by De lo Santos Felix Jose Luis (Dominican Republic) in the evening session of tomorrow 24th of May 2024. Bout no. 43 in the Featherweight- 57kg (R64)

UK-based Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (who is in the picture) also lost to St. Pierre Kennedy Joseph (Mauritius) in the afternoon session, on the 25th May 2024. Bout no. 68 in the Super Heavyweight – 92+kg (R32)

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey however managed to bring smiles to the camp as he won against Bernath Attila (Hungary) in the evening session, on 25th May 2024. Bout no. 82 at the flyweight -51kg (R64)

Joseph Commey will take on Bajoku Shpetim (Kosovo) in the afternoon session on Sunday 26th May,2024. Bout no. 102 in the Light Welterweight -63.5kg (R64)

Henry Malm and Bilrrashid Mohammed (Libya) will lock horns in the evening session, 26th May 2024. Bout no. 139 in the Light Middleweight -71kg (R64)

Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh aka ‘Worldwide’ and Dominguez Loren Berto (Azerbaijan) will fight in the evening session, 27th May 2024. Bout no. 192 in the Heavyweight- 92Kg (R64)

Oneilla Sathoud and Langerova Monika (Czech Republic) will be in action in the evening session on 27th May 2024. Bout no. 200 Women’s Middleweight- 75Kg (R32).

After the Bangkok Qualifiers, 51 boxers, 28 male and 23 women will be on board for Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature a gender-balanced competition for both men and women in boxing, 248 boxers with 124 male and 124 female.