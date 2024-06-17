Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi appointed Professional Football Manager at CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, former Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, as its Professional Football Manager. His appointment will commence on July 1, 2024.

Mr. Dasoberi served as Administrative Manager for Asante Kotoko from September 2020 to June 2024. Before that, he held various significant roles at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including Deputy General Secretary of Administration and Club Licensing Manager. Since 2017, he has also been a CAF Club Licensing Instructor and stadium inspector. His expertise in club licensing and administration is recognized internationally, exemplified by his selection as the only African representative for FIFA's Professional Football Exchange Program in Qatar.

In his new role at CAF, Dasoberi will have a broad range of responsibilities aimed at improving the professional standards of football across Africa. He will oversee the CAF Club Licensing system and Stadium Licensing, ensuring member associations implement these systems at the national level. This will involve regular communication within the club licensing network, contributing to the development and operational standards of leagues, and ensuring compliance with CAF regulations.

One of his key tasks will be to organize and run club licensing education activities, fostering knowledge and adherence to licensing standards. Additionally, he will compile and update the database of club licensing, stadiums, leagues, and clubs, maintaining accurate and up-to-date information. He will also revise national club licensing regulations submitted by member associations and assist in compliance audits to ensure adherence to CAF standards.

Dasoberi will supervise the core club licensing process, coordinating with both internal and external stakeholders, and managing the implementation of the club licensing system, including reporting and analysis. He will administer the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) and provide support to its users, including registering coaches' license copies for clubs participating in CAF interclub competitions.

Furthermore, he will set up and manage the approval process for spectators and coaches for all CAF competitions through the CAF CMS and conduct stadium matchday monitoring for CAF matches via available streaming platforms.