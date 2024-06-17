Favourites France encounter Austria at Euro 2024 with on-field statement in mind

France launch their bid for a second European crown against Austria on Monday night. This comes amid controversy over political statements emanating from the squad selected for championships in Germany.

"I think you simply have a sense of priorities. The game against Austria is very important. I've said many, many times that it's very important. Now, there's a situation that's much more important than the match," French skipper Kylian Mbappé told reporters on Monday.

France, who are second in the Fifa world rankings, go into the game against the 25th placed Austrians – as the team to beat.

They lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout in the World Cup final in Qatar and qualified for the European champions serenely from Group B with a draw and seven wins – including a 14-0 annihilation of Gibraltar – in which Mbappé hit a hat trick.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 47 times in 79 appearances for his country, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament as he attempts to burnish his reputation ahead of his new life at Real Madrid following seven years at Paris Saint-Germain where he became the club's record goalscorer.

Political concerns

In the prelude to the Group D encounter at the Düsseldorf Arena, Mbappé urged young people in France to discard their characteristic apathy and vote in the impending parliamentary elections on 30 June and 7 July in order to stop what he called the extremes at the gates.

His statement followed comments last week from fellow striker Marcus Thuram who said he was concerned over the success of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party in polls for the European parliament on 9 June.

Their political surge led the French president Emmanuel Macron into calling a snap general election with voting on 30 June and 7 July.

"I really hope we make the right choice," said Mbappé who was anointed captain of the France squad following the retirement of Hugo Lloris.

"And I hope we'll still be proud to wear the France shirt on the seventh of July," Mbappé added.

On the field, Mbappé will be aided in attack by Marcus Thuram whose debut season at Inter Milan ended with a Serie A title.

Veteran Antoine Griezmann will likely be allotted the self-styled rover role that has taken the squad to the finals at the 2016 European championships, the 2018 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup.

France boss Didier Deschamps will also be aiming for more legend. Only one of three men to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach, if France were to triumph in the final on 14 July, he will become the only man to have won both the European championships and the World Cup as a player and as a coach.

Scrutiny

His Austria counterpart Ralf Rangnick is unable to boast such dash. His playing career was in low-key German clubs but he is hailed as the godfather of Gegenpressing in which a team looks to win the ball back quicky after losing possession rather than dropping back into a defensive bloc.

The style has inspired coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and the Germany boss Julien Nagelsmann.

It has also left Austrian fans swooning after the national side secured second place in a group containing Belgium – the winners – as well as Sweden, Azerbaijan and Estonia.

Rangnick's men take on France on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run with three goals conceded during that run during which they enjoyed a 2-0 win over Germany in November and a 6-1 demolition of Turkey in March.

For football federation bosses and the squad, there is the glow of knowing that Rangnick turned down the chance to decamp to Bayern Munich in order to remain in the position he took up in April 2022.

"I am the Austria team manager with all my heart," said the 65-year-old German in May after revealing the approach from Bayern.

"This job gives me incredible joy and I'm determined to continue successfully on the path we've chosen."

As the France players seek to make their statement on the field after several have clarified their positions on wider social issues, a faux pas against the Austrians would increase the scrutiny on the side.

And the Austrian camp sense they have a chance to underscore their own development as a team.

“We know we're taking on one of the favourites, if not the favourite for the tournament," added Rangnick.

"We know that we need to play at the very limit of our abilities.”