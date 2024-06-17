ModernGhana logo
Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi resigns as Asante Kotoko Administrative Manager

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has resigned after a five-year tenure with the club.

Dasoberi joined the Kumasi-based team in 2019 as part of the management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

He was the sole member retained by the club’s life patron, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following the 2022/23 season.

Throughout his time at Asante Kotoko, he played a crucial role in managing the club's administrative and operational activities.

With over 15 years of experience in football administration, Dasoberi previously served as the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and was the Team Manager for the Black Starlets.

Additionally, he has contributed as a FIFA stadia inspector for World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

Dasoberi is now embarking on a new professional path with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where he will join as permanent staff.

