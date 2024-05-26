ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana secure Premier League qualification with Southampton

SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has clinched a spot in the Premier League alongside Southampton following their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Despite being on the bench throughout the match, Sulemana is set to grace the top-flight stage next season. The decisive goal came from Adam Armstrong in the 24th minute, with an assist from William Smallbone.

Southampton's promotion adds them to the ranks of Leicester City and Ipswich Town in ascending to the English Premiership from the Championship.

This milestone also positions Kamaldeen as the second Ghanaian player to reach the Premier League, after Abdul Fatawu Issahaku achieved it with Leicester City.

Throughout the season, the 22-year-old forward made 25 appearances and contributed three assists for the Saints.

Among other Ghanaian talents anticipated to feature in the Premier League next season are Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal), and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

Additionally, Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Antoine Selorm Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), and Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) are also among those expected to grace the Premier League stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

