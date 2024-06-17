ModernGhana logo
Court orders the sale of Michael Essien's two houses in Accra

Reports have surfaced indicating that Michael Essien's two houses in East Legon and Trassaco are slated for auction.

The Deputy Sheriff of the High Court (Commercial Division) ordered the sale of these properties on June 12, 2024.

The houses are situated at Stephen Quarshie Crescent, East Legon (House Number 9) and Trassaco (Phase 2) Adjiringano (House Number 204/205), both located in Accra. According to an anonymous auctioneer, one of the properties is expected to fetch between $20 million and $30 million.

Essien's football career began in France at Bastia, later moving to Olympique Lyonnais before gaining fame at Chelsea, where he became one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. His time at Chelsea was marked by numerous successes, including Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy. He subsequently played for prestigious clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan, earning global recognition for his midfield prowess.

Despite his lucrative football career, Essien has faced challenges in his business and investment ventures after retiring from professional football. The financial pressures have become apparent, leading to the sale of his properties.

This development underscores the financial difficulties that many Ghanaian and African footballers encounter in managing their finances after retiring from the sport.

