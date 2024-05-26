ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'We cannot replace him' – Mbappe departs PSG 'filled with joy'

By FotMob
Football News 'We cannot replace him' – Mbappe departs PSG 'filled with joy'
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Kylian Mbappe says he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain with his head held high but Luis Enrique does not expect to replace his star forward.

Mbappe announced this month he would leave the French capital at the end of the season after a seven-year stay during which he became their all-time top scorer, with 256 goals.

His last game for Luis Enrique's side came in Saturday's Coupe de France final at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz securing a 2-1 win against Lyon.

"It was both difficult and enjoyable because it's a final, and in the end, we won. It's filled with joy," Mbappe told reporters.

"It's all good memories, many years, both at PSG and of course in this league. We leave with our heads held high, especially with a trophy, and we only keep the positives."

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Asked why he had not announced his next club yet, the 25-year-old said: "Because I think that the best thing to do is to finish these goodbyes.

"I think all I wanted was to finish well with my club. There's a trophy. I think there's a time for everything.

"I'll announce my new club in due course. I think we're just a few days away, so there's no problem."

PSG head coach Luis Enrique says there will be no single replacement for Mbappe, placing the focus on the entire team.

"I have had the good fortune to coach Kylian this season, it has been a difficult one for him after seven years at his club and all that he has achieved, it is difficult to say goodbye," Enrique told a news conference.

"There is no substitute for Mbappe, we cannot replace him, we will do it through the team and four, five or six signings we can make.

"Kylian's replacement will be the team that, along with the fans and our ambition, will try to win everything in the following seasons."

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless injured, Aide dead in highway accident Musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless injured, Aide dead in highway accident

3 hours ago

2016 elections: Akufo-Addo used Bawumia for votes, he knows nothing about the economy — Kwame Asamoah 2016 elections: Akufo-Addo used Bawumia for votes, he knows nothing about the ec...

3 hours ago

SMLGRA deal: Mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious legal action — Manasseh Azure SML/GRA deal: Mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious ...

3 hours ago

Sam George SML Deal: GRA is the biggest single purveyor of corruption in public service — S...

3 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga Anti-corruption institutions under NPP govt now powerless —Mahama Ayariga

3 hours ago

AFP - MICHEL EULER French government plans to restrict access to unemployment benefits

3 hours ago

South Africa's opposition will be represented by more than 50 parties at Wednesday's election but the largest, the Democratic Alliance, hopes to unite a coalition capable of ousting the ruling ANC from power. By PHILL MAGAKOE AFP South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights

4 hours ago

Assistant headmistress, cook of Som SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items Assistant headmistress, cook of Somé SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing fo...

4 hours ago

Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons

Just in....
body-container-line