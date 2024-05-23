2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Inaki Williams likely to miss Mali, CAR games after surgery

Ghana, striker, Inaki Williams, faces uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers following a recent foot surgery.

The 29-year-old underwent a procedure to address a painful scar on his left foot, a confirmation that came from Athletic Bilbao.

The surgery, carried out at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic in Bilbao, necessitates Inaki's absence from Athletic Club's final season game against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Recovery duration remains uncertain post-surgery, potentially sidelining him for the two upcoming matches next month.

Ghana's fixtures include a clash with Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars, followed by hosting the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Recently, Inaki missed March's friendly encounters with Nigeria and Uganda due to injury setbacks. However, head coach Otto Addo is anticipated to unveil the squad for the upcoming matches soon.

Ghana, currently positioned 4th in Group I with three points, faces a critical juncture where victories in the upcoming fixtures are pivotal for their World Cup qualification aspirations.

The Mundial, slated to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, holds considerable significance for the national team.

Throughout the La Liga season, Inaki Williams has showcased his prowess with 12 goals in 34 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, earning recognition as the top African Player in the Spanish topflight.