Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu confirmed dead

LISTEN

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu has tragically passed away at the age of 22.

He died on Saturday at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region, where he had been admitted the previous day.

Despite undergoing extensive tests, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness. He was later transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but unfortunately, the results remained inconclusive.

On Saturday afternoon, Essu showed signs of improvement, but his condition suddenly deteriorated in the evening, leading to his untimely death.

Essu was a promising talent and a member of Ghana's U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year.

Throughout his illness, he had been in need of financial support, even appealing to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for payment of his outstanding bonuses to help cover his medical expenses.

Sadly, he passed away without receiving the funds owed to him for his dedication to the country.

This tragic loss comes less than a year after Legon Cities mourned the death of another goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey, in September 2023.