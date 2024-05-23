Let's allow Otto Addo to work - GFA Club Licensing Chairman, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Board, has urged Ghanaians to show patience with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

The 43-year-old Addo was reappointed as Ghana's head coach in March on a 34-month contract after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, following Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Addo had previously led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in a two-leg playoff but stepped down after the team's early exit from the tournament.

Although Addo's initial matches after his reappointment included a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda, Dr. Baah-Nuakoh, who also serves as a Performance and Evaluation Manager at GNPC, believes it is premature to judge him based on these results.

“You can’t judge someone without giving them a fair chance to prove themselves. Let him do his job, and if he doesn’t perform well, then you can consider a change,” Baah-Nuakoh told Asempa FM.

“If you dictate how he should do his job and the results are poor, who will be held accountable? All we can do is hope he succeeds.”

Otto Addo is expected to arrive in Ghana this week for his official unveiling. During the event, he will address the press and announce his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali on June 6th and the Central African Republic on June 10th, 2024.