ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let's allow Otto Addo to work - GFA Club Licensing Chairman, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Football News Let's allow Otto Addo to work - GFA Club Licensing Chairman, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Board, has urged Ghanaians to show patience with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

The 43-year-old Addo was reappointed as Ghana's head coach in March on a 34-month contract after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, following Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Addo had previously led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in a two-leg playoff but stepped down after the team's early exit from the tournament.

Although Addo's initial matches after his reappointment included a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda, Dr. Baah-Nuakoh, who also serves as a Performance and Evaluation Manager at GNPC, believes it is premature to judge him based on these results.

“You can’t judge someone without giving them a fair chance to prove themselves. Let him do his job, and if he doesn’t perform well, then you can consider a change,” Baah-Nuakoh told Asempa FM.

“If you dictate how he should do his job and the results are poor, who will be held accountable? All we can do is hope he succeeds.”

Otto Addo is expected to arrive in Ghana this week for his official unveiling. During the event, he will address the press and announce his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali on June 6th and the Central African Republic on June 10th, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

11 hours ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

11 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

12 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

12 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

12 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

14 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

14 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

14 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line