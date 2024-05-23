ModernGhana logo
Doncic leads Mavericks to win over Timberwolves

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Doncic recorded six rebounds and eight assists alongside his 33 points
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Luka Doncic starred as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 in the opening game of the NBA's Western Conference Finals.

Slovenia's Doncic top-scored with 33 points, including 15 in the final quarter, as the Mavericks gained first advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Kyrie Irving also scored 30 points for Dallas, with 24 of them coming in the first half in Minneapolis.

"We had to work really hard to get this one," said Doncic.

"I think we're known for losing game ones, so we were trying to make a point. But it's only one and we have three more [wins] to go."

The two sides exchanged leads multiple times in a see-saw final quarter, as Anthony Edwards' 24-foot three-pointer gave the Timberwolves a 102-98 advantage with just under four minutes to go.

But eight unanswered points from the Mavericks, including a step-back jump shot from Doncic, put them back in the ascendency before seeing out victory.

Jaden McDaniels led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 24 points, while Edwards added 19.

Game two takes place on Friday in Minneapolis.

