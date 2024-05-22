ModernGhana logo
Osman Bukari set to join MLS side Austin FC

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari is poised to make a big move to Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Austin FC from his current club, Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, during the upcoming transfer window.

Reportedly, the 25-year-old winger will be secured for a fee of €7 million.

Bukari's journey to Red Star Belgrade began in July 2022 when he joined from Gent, following a successful loan spell at French side FC Nantes.

During his time at Red Star Belgrade, Bukari swiftly rose to prominence, tallying an impressive 25 goals and 20 assists in 77 appearances. His pivotal role contributed significantly to the club's consecutive league triumphs and domestic cup successes.

A notable highlight includes Bukari's lone goal for Red Star Belgrade in their 3-1 loss against Manchester City during the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Having made his debut for Ghana in March 2021, Bukari has since earned 16 additional caps for his national team, finding the net three times.

His international endeavours include scoring for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar and representing his nation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Bukari's impending move to Austin FC signifies a major milestone in his career, where he aims to bring his attacking flair and seasoned international experience to the MLS.

