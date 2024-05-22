ModernGhana logo
Super Clash: It will be exciting but a tough game against Hearts of Oak - Frederick Asare

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has admitted that the upcoming Super Clash with Hearts of Oak will be difficult but also exciting.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country will clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26 in the Matchday 31 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the highly-rated shot-stopper is pumped up for the game and is expecting an exciting contest.

“The Super Class is not about your form, it’s about pride so going into this game is going to be difficult but also exciting,” Asare said in an interview with the Kotoko media team.

Both clubs surprisingly lost over the weekend in their respective games, Kotoko were left wailing after losing 2-1 to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park while Hearts of Oak were pipped 1-0 by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having won the first Super Clash meeting earlier in the season, Asante Kotoko are hoping for another win to complete the double over Hearts of Oak. For the Phobians, this is a good time to get revenge on the Porcupine Warriors.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

