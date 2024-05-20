My campaign will base on what I can do for Ghanaians – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has vowed to focus his campaign on addressing the social and economic challenges facing Ghanaians, steering clear of insults and negative rhetoric.

Speaking at a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his palace in Wa on Sunday, 19 May, 2024, Dr. Bawumia committed to running a respectful and issues-based campaign.

“I am very much guided by your advice, and that advice is one that I have been implementing and sharing my ideas with the people of Ghana with no insult to anybody,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He continued that: “Just my ideas, and this is how I have been campaigning throughout. So that is the message we will be going around with—to tell Ghanaians what I am going to do as president and what we have done as a government to ask for the people’s support to go to the next level.”

Dr. Bawumia also appealed to Wa Naa and his constituents to support his bid for the presidency in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

He highlighted his commitment to serving the nation and contrasted his experience with that of his main opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

“Myself and my main opponent, John Dramani Mahama, are all your children. We are both from the North, and he has been president before, but I haven’t been president before. So I have told him that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He further emphasised his vision for a longer-term presidency, suggesting it would be more beneficial for the northern region and the country as a whole.

“I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years. So if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years,” Dr. Bawumia added.

—classfmonline